Tom Moores

Tom Moores
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age25 years, 11 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches109
Innings95
Not Out22
Runs1684
High Score80
Average23.06
Strike Rate134.61
100s0
50s6
6s80
4s132
Matches21
Innings19
Not Out3
Runs566
High Score76
Average35.37
Strike Rate113.65
100s0
50s5
6s30
4s46
Matches61
Innings98
Not Out6
Runs2183
High Score106
Average23.72
Strike Rate50.55
100s2
50s6
6s36
4s316
Matches109
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
