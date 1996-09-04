Tom Moores
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 11 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|1684
|High Score
|80
|Average
|23.06
|Strike Rate
|134.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|80
|4s
|132
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|566
|High Score
|76
|Average
|35.37
|Strike Rate
|113.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|30
|4s
|46
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|98
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2183
|High Score
|106
|Average
|23.72
|Strike Rate
|50.55
|100s
|2
|50s
|6
|6s
|36
|4s
|316
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0