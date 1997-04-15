                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
George Garton

George Garton
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age25 years, 4 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches63
Innings36
Not Out11
Runs452
High Score46
Average18.08
Strike Rate141.25
100s0
50s0
6s21
4s39
Matches24
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs103
High Score38
Average11.44
Strike Rate86.55
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches25
Innings35
Not Out6
Runs622
High Score97
Average21.44
Strike Rate56.70
100s0
50s5
6s9
4s71
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs57
wickets1
bestinning1/57
bestmatch1/57
Average57.00
econ14.25
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings59
overs175
Runs1595
wickets61
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average26.14
econ9.11
Strike Rate17.2
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings23
overs157
Runs993
wickets29
bestinning4/43
bestmatch4/43
Average34.24
econ6.32
Strike Rate32.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings39
overs488.2
Runs1985
wickets54
bestinning5/26
bestmatch9/76
Average36.75
econ4.06
Strike Rate54.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
