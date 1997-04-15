George Garton
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 4 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|452
|High Score
|46
|Average
|18.08
|Strike Rate
|141.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|21
|4s
|39
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|103
|High Score
|38
|Average
|11.44
|Strike Rate
|86.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|622
|High Score
|97
|Average
|21.44
|Strike Rate
|56.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|9
|4s
|71
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|57
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/57
|bestmatch
|1/57
|Average
|57.00
|econ
|14.25
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|59
|overs
|175
|Runs
|1595
|wickets
|61
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|26.14
|econ
|9.11
|Strike Rate
|17.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|23
|overs
|157
|Runs
|993
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|4/43
|bestmatch
|4/43
|Average
|34.24
|econ
|6.32
|Strike Rate
|32.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|39
|overs
|488.2
|Runs
|1985
|wickets
|54
|bestinning
|5/26
|bestmatch
|9/76
|Average
|36.75
|econ
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|54.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0