Zaker Ali Anik
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 6 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|412
|High Score
|76
|Average
|19.61
|Strike Rate
|117.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|17
|4s
|24
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1448
|High Score
|109
|Average
|32.90
|Strike Rate
|74.94
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|29
|4s
|111
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1594
|High Score
|92
|Average
|33.91
|Strike Rate
|41.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|20
|4s
|158
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0