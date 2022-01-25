Misbah-ul-Haq
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 2 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|132
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|5222
|High Score
|161
|Average
|46.62
|Strike Rate
|44.53
|100s
|10
|50s
|39
|6s
|81
|4s
|511
|Matches
|162
|Innings
|149
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|5122
|High Score
|96
|Average
|43.40
|Strike Rate
|73.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|42
|6s
|83
|4s
|342
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|788
|High Score
|87
|Average
|37.52
|Strike Rate
|110.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|26
|4s
|45
|Matches
|162
|Innings
|141
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|3491
|High Score
|107
|Average
|33.89
|Strike Rate
|116.48
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|139
|4s
|226
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|267
|Not Out
|55
|Runs
|9941
|High Score
|129
|Average
|46.89
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|70
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|242
|Innings
|399
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|17139
|High Score
|284
|Average
|48.69
|Strike Rate
|100s
|43
|50s
|101
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|162
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|30
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|162
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|0
|overs
|24
|Runs
|179
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|179.00
|econ
|7.45
|Strike Rate
|144.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|242
|Innings
|0
|overs
|54
|Runs
|246
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/2
|bestmatch
|Average
|82.00
|econ
|4.55
|Strike Rate
|108.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0