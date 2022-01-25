                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 2 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches75
Innings132
Not Out20
Runs5222
High Score161
Average46.62
Strike Rate44.53
100s10
50s39
6s81
4s511
Matches162
Innings149
Not Out31
Runs5122
High Score96
Average43.40
Strike Rate73.75
100s0
50s42
6s83
4s342
Matches39
Innings34
Not Out13
Runs788
High Score87
Average37.52
Strike Rate110.20
100s0
50s3
6s26
4s45
Matches162
Innings141
Not Out38
Runs3491
High Score107
Average33.89
Strike Rate116.48
100s1
50s13
6s139
4s226
Matches292
Innings267
Not Out55
Runs9941
High Score129
Average46.89
Strike Rate
100s11
50s70
6s0
4s0
Matches242
Innings399
Not Out47
Runs17139
High Score284
Average48.69
Strike Rate
100s43
50s101
6s0
4s0
Matches75
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches162
Innings1
overs4
Runs30
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches162
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches292
Innings0
overs24
Runs179
wickets1
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average179.00
econ7.45
Strike Rate144.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches242
Innings0
overs54
Runs246
wickets3
bestinning1/2
bestmatch
Average82.00
econ4.55
Strike Rate108.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
