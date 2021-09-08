                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age32 years, 2 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches16
Innings30
Not Out2
Runs1003
High Score129
Average35.82
Strike Rate65.98
100s1
50s6
6s17
4s117
Matches121
Innings110
Not Out17
Runs3194
High Score102
Average34.34
Strike Rate86.04
100s2
50s20
6s53
4s268
Matches84
Innings79
Not Out14
Runs1690
High Score94
Average26.00
Strike Rate122.73
100s0
50s8
6s55
4s122
Matches265
Innings247
Not Out51
Runs5631
High Score115
Average28.72
Strike Rate131.31
100s1
50s34
6s225
4s463
Matches214
Innings199
Not Out24
Runs6120
High Score136
Average34.97
Strike Rate94.25
100s6
50s37
6s150
4s544
Matches107
Innings183
Not Out11
Runs7537
High Score248
Average43.81
Strike Rate74.22
100s17
50s41
6s113
4s966
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches121
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches265
Innings1
overs4
Runs36
wickets1
bestinning1/36
bestmatch1/36
Average36.00
econ9.00
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches214
Innings6
overs19
Runs101
wickets2
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average50.50
econ5.31
Strike Rate57.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings18
overs78.3
Runs309
wickets5
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average61.80
econ3.93
Strike Rate94.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.