Umar Akmal
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 2 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1003
|High Score
|129
|Average
|35.82
|Strike Rate
|65.98
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|17
|4s
|117
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|3194
|High Score
|102
|Average
|34.34
|Strike Rate
|86.04
|100s
|2
|50s
|20
|6s
|53
|4s
|268
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1690
|High Score
|94
|Average
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|122.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|55
|4s
|122
|Matches
|265
|Innings
|247
|Not Out
|51
|Runs
|5631
|High Score
|115
|Average
|28.72
|Strike Rate
|131.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|34
|6s
|225
|4s
|463
|Matches
|214
|Innings
|199
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|6120
|High Score
|136
|Average
|34.97
|Strike Rate
|94.25
|100s
|6
|50s
|37
|6s
|150
|4s
|544
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|7537
|High Score
|248
|Average
|43.81
|Strike Rate
|74.22
|100s
|17
|50s
|41
|6s
|113
|4s
|966
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|265
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|36
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/36
|bestmatch
|1/36
|Average
|36.00
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|214
|Innings
|6
|overs
|19
|Runs
|101
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|50.50
|econ
|5.31
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|18
|overs
|78.3
|Runs
|309
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|61.80
|econ
|3.93
|Strike Rate
|94.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0