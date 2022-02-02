                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age38 years, 5 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches9
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs252
High Score65
Average25.20
Strike Rate76.82
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s34
Matches13
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs25
High Score7
Average5.00
Strike Rate49.01
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches5
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches120
Innings70
Not Out26
Runs584
High Score45
Average13.27
Strike Rate125.59
100s0
50s0
6s37
4s35
Matches88
Innings64
Not Out17
Runs674
High Score45
Average14.34
Strike Rate97.82
100s0
50s0
6s39
4s42
Matches121
Innings161
Not Out32
Runs1954
High Score73
Average15.14
Strike Rate63.71
100s0
50s6
6s54
4s215
Matches9
Innings17
overs304.4
Runs1125
wickets27
bestinning5/68
bestmatch7/207
Average41.66
econ3.69
Strike Rate67.7
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs111
Runs597
wickets19
bestinning5/55
bestmatch5/55
Average31.42
econ5.37
Strike Rate35.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs15
Runs123
wickets5
bestinning2/13
bestmatch2/13
Average24.60
econ8.20
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches120
Innings119
overs433
Runs3499
wickets137
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average25.54
econ8.08
Strike Rate18.9
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches88
Innings87
overs722
Runs3869
wickets162
bestinning6/44
bestmatch6/44
Average23.88
econ5.35
Strike Rate26.7
4W7
5W7
10W0
Matches121
Innings209
overs3711.5
Runs12715
wickets516
bestinning9/109
bestmatch16/189
Average24.64
econ3.42
Strike Rate43.1
4W21
5W37
10W7
