Sohail Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 5 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|252
|High Score
|65
|Average
|25.20
|Strike Rate
|76.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|34
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|7
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|49.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|584
|High Score
|45
|Average
|13.27
|Strike Rate
|125.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|37
|4s
|35
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|674
|High Score
|45
|Average
|14.34
|Strike Rate
|97.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|39
|4s
|42
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|161
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|1954
|High Score
|73
|Average
|15.14
|Strike Rate
|63.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|54
|4s
|215
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|17
|overs
|304.4
|Runs
|1125
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|5/68
|bestmatch
|7/207
|Average
|41.66
|econ
|3.69
|Strike Rate
|67.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|111
|Runs
|597
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|5/55
|bestmatch
|5/55
|Average
|31.42
|econ
|5.37
|Strike Rate
|35.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|15
|Runs
|123
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|Average
|24.60
|econ
|8.20
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|119
|overs
|433
|Runs
|3499
|wickets
|137
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|25.54
|econ
|8.08
|Strike Rate
|18.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|87
|overs
|722
|Runs
|3869
|wickets
|162
|bestinning
|6/44
|bestmatch
|6/44
|Average
|23.88
|econ
|5.35
|Strike Rate
|26.7
|4W
|7
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|209
|overs
|3711.5
|Runs
|12715
|wickets
|516
|bestinning
|9/109
|bestmatch
|16/189
|Average
|24.64
|econ
|3.42
|Strike Rate
|43.1
|4W
|21
|5W
|37
|10W
|7