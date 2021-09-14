Quinton de Kock
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 8 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3300
|High Score
|141
|Average
|38.82
|Strike Rate
|70.93
|100s
|6
|50s
|22
|6s
|33
|4s
|411
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|132
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|5774
|High Score
|178
|Average
|46.19
|Strike Rate
|96.20
|100s
|17
|50s
|29
|6s
|88
|4s
|663
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1894
|High Score
|79
|Average
|31.04
|Strike Rate
|133.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|65
|4s
|197
|Matches
|274
|Innings
|266
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|7982
|High Score
|140
|Average
|32.57
|Strike Rate
|137.52
|100s
|5
|50s
|48
|6s
|299
|4s
|834
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|171
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|7160
|High Score
|178
|Average
|43.92
|Strike Rate
|96.69
|100s
|21
|50s
|35
|6s
|121
|4s
|800
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|142
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|5463
|High Score
|194
|Average
|41.38
|Strike Rate
|75.45
|100s
|12
|50s
|36
|6s
|71
|4s
|684
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|274
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0