Quinton de Kock

NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born
Age29 years, 8 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches54
Innings91
Not Out6
Runs3300
High Score141
Average38.82
Strike Rate70.93
100s6
50s22
6s33
4s411
Matches132
Innings132
Not Out7
Runs5774
High Score178
Average46.19
Strike Rate96.20
100s17
50s29
6s88
4s663
Matches69
Innings68
Not Out7
Runs1894
High Score79
Average31.04
Strike Rate133.38
100s0
50s11
6s65
4s197
Matches274
Innings266
Not Out21
Runs7982
High Score140
Average32.57
Strike Rate137.52
100s5
50s48
6s299
4s834
Matches173
Innings171
Not Out8
Runs7160
High Score178
Average43.92
Strike Rate96.69
100s21
50s35
6s121
4s800
Matches84
Innings142
Not Out10
Runs5463
High Score194
Average41.38
Strike Rate75.45
100s12
50s36
6s71
4s684
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches132
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches69
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches274
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches173
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings1
overs1
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
