                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sultan Ahmed

Sultan Ahmed
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 10 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs18
High Score11
Average9.00
Strike Rate42.85
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches24
Innings15
Not Out5
Runs63
High Score18
Average6.30
Strike Rate96.92
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s1
Matches32
Innings19
Not Out7
Runs86
High Score18
Average7.16
Strike Rate101.17
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s4
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs18
High Score11
Average9.00
Strike Rate42.85
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches2
Innings2
overs12
Runs58
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.83
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings24
overs78.3
Runs465
wickets22
bestinning4/9
bestmatch4/9
Average21.13
econ5.92
Strike Rate21.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings32
overs105.3
Runs665
wickets32
bestinning4/9
bestmatch4/9
Average20.78
econ6.30
Strike Rate19.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs12
Runs58
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.83
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.