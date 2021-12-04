Sultan Ahmed
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 10 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|11
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|42.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|63
|High Score
|18
|Average
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|96.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|1
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|86
|High Score
|18
|Average
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|101.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|4
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|12
|Runs
|58
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.83
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|overs
|78.3
|Runs
|465
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|4/9
|bestmatch
|4/9
|Average
|21.13
|econ
|5.92
|Strike Rate
|21.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|32
|overs
|105.3
|Runs
|665
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|4/9
|bestmatch
|4/9
|Average
|20.78
|econ
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|19.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
