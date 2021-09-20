Jatinder Singh
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 5 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1098
|High Score
|118
|Average
|31.37
|Strike Rate
|77.81
|100s
|3
|50s
|6
|6s
|20
|4s
|118
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|875
|High Score
|73
|Average
|25.73
|Strike Rate
|113.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|14
|4s
|87
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1206
|High Score
|73
|Average
|28.71
|Strike Rate
|108.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|17
|4s
|113
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1631
|High Score
|131
|Average
|30.77
|Strike Rate
|73.04
|100s
|4
|50s
|9
|6s
|22
|4s
|167
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|21
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|3
|overs
|8
|Runs
|46
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|46.00
|econ
|5.75
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0