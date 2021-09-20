                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Jatinder Singh

Jatinder Singh
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 5 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches37
Innings36
Not Out1
Runs1098
High Score118
Average31.37
Strike Rate77.81
100s3
50s6
6s20
4s118
Matches39
Innings39
Not Out5
Runs875
High Score73
Average25.73
Strike Rate113.93
100s0
50s4
6s14
4s87
Matches49
Innings49
Not Out7
Runs1206
High Score73
Average28.71
Strike Rate108.64
100s0
50s7
6s17
4s113
Matches56
Innings55
Not Out2
Runs1631
High Score131
Average30.77
Strike Rate73.04
100s4
50s9
6s22
4s167
Matches37
Innings1
overs2
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings1
overs2
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches49
Innings2
overs3
Runs21
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings3
overs8
Runs46
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average46.00
econ5.75
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.