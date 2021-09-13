                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Anton Devcich

Anton Devcich
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age36 years, 10 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches12
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs195
High Score58
Average17.72
Strike Rate77.07
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s25
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs111
High Score59
Average27.75
Strike Rate140.50
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s17
Matches159
Innings146
Not Out11
Runs3387
High Score102
Average25.08
Strike Rate133.29
100s1
50s21
6s110
4s366
Matches101
Innings96
Not Out7
Runs2665
High Score101
Average29.94
Strike Rate83.80
100s1
50s21
6s28
4s270
Matches56
Innings99
Not Out5
Runs2826
High Score132
Average30.06
Strike Rate65.84
100s5
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings11
overs54
Runs291
wickets4
bestinning2/33
bestmatch2/33
Average72.75
econ5.38
Strike Rate81.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings4
overs12
Runs80
wickets2
bestinning2/16
bestmatch2/16
Average40.00
econ6.66
Strike Rate36.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches159
Innings94
overs263.2
Runs1970
wickets74
bestinning4/12
bestmatch4/12
Average26.62
econ7.48
Strike Rate21.30
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches101
Innings77
overs502.5
Runs2767
wickets53
bestinning5/46
bestmatch5/46
Average52.20
econ5.50
Strike Rate56.90
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches56
Innings0
overs533.5
Runs1904
wickets51
bestinning4/43
bestmatch8/184
Average37.33
econ3.56
Strike Rate62.8
4W3
5W0
10W0
