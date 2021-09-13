Anton Devcich
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 10 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|195
|High Score
|58
|Average
|17.72
|Strike Rate
|77.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|25
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|111
|High Score
|59
|Average
|27.75
|Strike Rate
|140.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|17
|Matches
|159
|Innings
|146
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|3387
|High Score
|102
|Average
|25.08
|Strike Rate
|133.29
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|110
|4s
|366
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|96
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2665
|High Score
|101
|Average
|29.94
|Strike Rate
|83.80
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|28
|4s
|270
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2826
|High Score
|132
|Average
|30.06
|Strike Rate
|65.84
|100s
|5
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|overs
|54
|Runs
|291
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/33
|bestmatch
|2/33
|Average
|72.75
|econ
|5.38
|Strike Rate
|81.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|12
|Runs
|80
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/16
|bestmatch
|2/16
|Average
|40.00
|econ
|6.66
|Strike Rate
|36.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|159
|Innings
|94
|overs
|263.2
|Runs
|1970
|wickets
|74
|bestinning
|4/12
|bestmatch
|4/12
|Average
|26.62
|econ
|7.48
|Strike Rate
|21.30
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|77
|overs
|502.5
|Runs
|2767
|wickets
|53
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|5/46
|Average
|52.20
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|56.90
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|533.5
|Runs
|1904
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|4/43
|bestmatch
|8/184
|Average
|37.33
|econ
|3.56
|Strike Rate
|62.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0