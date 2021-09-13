Tim Seifert
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|22
|Average
|16.50
|Strike Rate
|122.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|753
|High Score
|84
|Average
|23.53
|Strike Rate
|129.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|37
|4s
|63
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|134
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|2922
|High Score
|107
|Average
|25.40
|Strike Rate
|128.94
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|126
|4s
|265
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|917
|High Score
|104
|Average
|23.51
|Strike Rate
|86.02
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|19
|4s
|75
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|94
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2986
|High Score
|167
|Average
|33.93
|Strike Rate
|48.95
|100s
|6
|50s
|14
|6s
|29
|4s
|332
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0