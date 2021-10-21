Adnan Ilyas
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|258
|High Score
|54
|Average
|23.45
|Strike Rate
|118.34
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|16
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|334
|High Score
|54
|Average
|20.87
|Strike Rate
|112.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|10
|4s
|25
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|393
|High Score
|113
|Average
|23.11
|Strike Rate
|70.81
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|21.2
|Runs
|109
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|54.50
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|64.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0