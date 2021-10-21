                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Adnan Ilyas

Adnan Ilyas
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches12
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs258
High Score54
Average23.45
Strike Rate118.34
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s16
Matches17
Innings16
Not Out0
Runs334
High Score54
Average20.87
Strike Rate112.08
100s0
50s1
6s10
4s25
Matches18
Innings18
Not Out1
Runs393
High Score113
Average23.11
Strike Rate70.81
100s1
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs21.2
Runs109
wickets2
bestinning1/29
bestmatch1/29
Average54.50
econ5.10
Strike Rate64.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
