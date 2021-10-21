                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Aamir Kaleem

Aamir Kaleem
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age40 years, 9 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs18
High Score13
Average9.00
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches33
Innings25
Not Out4
Runs366
High Score46
Average17.42
Strike Rate107.64
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s30
Matches47
Innings37
Not Out7
Runs527
High Score59
Average17.56
Strike Rate111.65
100s0
50s1
6s16
4s44
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs21
High Score13
Average5.25
Strike Rate51.21
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches3
Innings3
overs16.5
Runs83
wickets2
bestinning2/30
bestmatch2/30
Average41.50
econ4.93
Strike Rate50.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings28
overs80
Runs557
wickets32
bestinning5/15
bestmatch5/15
Average17.40
econ6.96
Strike Rate15.0
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches47
Innings40
overs112
Runs787
wickets38
bestinning5/15
bestmatch5/15
Average20.71
econ7.02
Strike Rate17.6
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs28.5
Runs139
wickets2
bestinning2/30
bestmatch2/30
Average69.50
econ4.82
Strike Rate86.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
