Aamir Kaleem
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|13
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|366
|High Score
|46
|Average
|17.42
|Strike Rate
|107.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|30
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|527
|High Score
|59
|Average
|17.56
|Strike Rate
|111.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|16
|4s
|44
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|13
|Average
|5.25
|Strike Rate
|51.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|16.5
|Runs
|83
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/30
|bestmatch
|2/30
|Average
|41.50
|econ
|4.93
|Strike Rate
|50.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|28
|overs
|80
|Runs
|557
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|5/15
|bestmatch
|5/15
|Average
|17.40
|econ
|6.96
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|40
|overs
|112
|Runs
|787
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|5/15
|bestmatch
|5/15
|Average
|20.71
|econ
|7.02
|Strike Rate
|17.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|28.5
|Runs
|139
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/30
|bestmatch
|2/30
|Average
|69.50
|econ
|4.82
|Strike Rate
|86.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0