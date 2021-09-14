Neil Broom
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 9 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|32
|High Score
|20
|Average
|10.66
|Strike Rate
|44.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|943
|High Score
|109
|Average
|26.94
|Strike Rate
|81.22
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|12
|4s
|78
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|73
|High Score
|36
|Average
|12.16
|Strike Rate
|107.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|160
|Innings
|151
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3601
|High Score
|117
|Average
|26.28
|Strike Rate
|121.90
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|123
|4s
|313
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|178
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|6030
|High Score
|164
|Average
|37.92
|Strike Rate
|80.61
|100s
|10
|50s
|39
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|252
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|8457
|High Score
|203
|Average
|37.42
|Strike Rate
|100s
|18
|50s
|33
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|160
|Innings
|11
|overs
|25
|Runs
|241
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|30.12
|econ
|9.64
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|0
|overs
|64.4
|Runs
|392
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/59
|bestmatch
|2/59
|Average
|65.33
|econ
|6.06
|Strike Rate
|64.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|149
|Innings
|0
|overs
|132
|Runs
|525
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|1/8
|bestmatch
|Average
|65.62
|econ
|3.97
|Strike Rate
|99.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0