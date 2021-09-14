                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Neil Broom

Neil Broom
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 9 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs32
High Score20
Average10.66
Strike Rate44.44
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches39
Innings39
Not Out4
Runs943
High Score109
Average26.94
Strike Rate81.22
100s1
50s5
6s12
4s78
Matches11
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs73
High Score36
Average12.16
Strike Rate107.35
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches160
Innings151
Not Out14
Runs3601
High Score117
Average26.28
Strike Rate121.90
100s1
50s21
6s123
4s313
Matches190
Innings178
Not Out19
Runs6030
High Score164
Average37.92
Strike Rate80.61
100s10
50s39
6s0
4s0
Matches149
Innings252
Not Out26
Runs8457
High Score203
Average37.42
Strike Rate
100s18
50s33
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches160
Innings11
overs25
Runs241
wickets8
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average30.12
econ9.64
Strike Rate18.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches190
Innings0
overs64.4
Runs392
wickets6
bestinning2/59
bestmatch2/59
Average65.33
econ6.06
Strike Rate64.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches149
Innings0
overs132
Runs525
wickets8
bestinning1/8
bestmatch
Average65.62
econ3.97
Strike Rate99.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.