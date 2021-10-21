Mehran Khan
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 4 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|117
|High Score
|29
|Average
|10.63
|Strike Rate
|110.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|7
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|167
|High Score
|29
|Average
|10.43
|Strike Rate
|114.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|11
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|32
|High Score
|20
|Average
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|114.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|2
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|11
|overs
|31
|Runs
|222
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|24.66
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|20.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|14
|overs
|39
|Runs
|274
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|21.07
|econ
|7.02
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0