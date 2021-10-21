                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mehran Khan

Mehran Khan
NationalityOman
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 4 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches19
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs117
High Score29
Average10.63
Strike Rate110.37
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s7
Matches25
Innings18
Not Out2
Runs167
High Score29
Average10.43
Strike Rate114.38
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s11
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs32
High Score20
Average16.00
Strike Rate114.28
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s2
Matches19
Innings11
overs31
Runs222
wickets9
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average24.66
econ7.16
Strike Rate20.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings14
overs39
Runs274
wickets13
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average21.07
econ7.02
Strike Rate18.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs5
Runs26
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
