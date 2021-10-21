Amir Ali
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|97
|High Score
|32
|Average
|19.39
|Strike Rate
|149.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|11
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|222
|High Score
|32
|Average
|13.87
|Strike Rate
|124.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|19
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|318
|High Score
|53
|Average
|35.33
|Strike Rate
|100.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|33
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|5
|overs
|9
|Runs
|67
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|67.00
|econ
|7.44
|Strike Rate
|54.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|14
|overs
|27
|Runs
|216
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|36.00
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|27.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|11
|overs
|59.1
|Runs
|308
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/63
|bestmatch
|4/63
|Average
|30.80
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|35.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0