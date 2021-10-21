                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Amir Ali

Amir Ali
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches10
Innings8
Not Out3
Runs97
High Score32
Average19.39
Strike Rate149.23
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s11
Matches24
Innings20
Not Out4
Runs222
High Score32
Average13.87
Strike Rate124.71
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s19
Matches14
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs318
High Score53
Average35.33
Strike Rate100.31
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s33
Matches10
Innings5
overs9
Runs67
wickets1
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average67.00
econ7.44
Strike Rate54.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings14
overs27
Runs216
wickets6
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average36.00
econ8.00
Strike Rate27.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings11
overs59.1
Runs308
wickets10
bestinning4/63
bestmatch4/63
Average30.80
econ5.20
Strike Rate35.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
