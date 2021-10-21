                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sultan Ahmed

NationalityOman
Role
Born
Age45 years, 2 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches17
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs104
High Score37
Average11.55
Strike Rate125.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s14
Matches31
Innings22
Not Out6
Runs234
High Score37
Average14.62
Strike Rate102.18
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s22
Matches25
Innings24
Not Out3
Runs504
High Score63
Average24.00
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings14
Not Out5
Runs146
High Score40
Average16.22
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
