Sultan Ahmed
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 2 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|104
|High Score
|37
|Average
|11.55
|Strike Rate
|125.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|234
|High Score
|37
|Average
|14.62
|Strike Rate
|102.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|22
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|504
|High Score
|63
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|146
|High Score
|40
|Average
|16.22
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0