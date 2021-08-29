                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tom Blundell

Tom Blundell
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born
Age31 years, 11 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches20
Innings33
Not Out4
Runs1192
High Score121
Average41.10
Strike Rate48.00
100s3
50s7
6s2
4s158
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs31
High Score22
Average15.50
Strike Rate88.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches7
Innings6
Not Out2
Runs59
High Score30
Average14.75
Strike Rate78.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches58
Innings52
Not Out6
Runs1090
High Score79
Average23.69
Strike Rate124.28
100s0
50s8
6s29
4s95
Matches54
Innings47
Not Out2
Runs1287
High Score151
Average28.60
Strike Rate82.23
100s1
50s6
6s8
4s127
Matches86
Innings145
Not Out19
Runs4636
High Score153
Average36.79
Strike Rate52.71
100s11
50s22
6s17
4s613
Matches20
Innings1
overs3
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings1
overs0.1
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ24.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings5
overs16
Runs65
wickets1
bestinning1/15
bestmatch1/27
Average65.00
econ4.06
Strike Rate96.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

