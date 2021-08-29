Tom Blundell
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 11 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1192
|High Score
|121
|Average
|41.10
|Strike Rate
|48.00
|100s
|3
|50s
|7
|6s
|2
|4s
|158
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|22
|Average
|15.50
|Strike Rate
|88.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|59
|High Score
|30
|Average
|14.75
|Strike Rate
|78.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1090
|High Score
|79
|Average
|23.69
|Strike Rate
|124.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|29
|4s
|95
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1287
|High Score
|151
|Average
|28.60
|Strike Rate
|82.23
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|8
|4s
|127
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|4636
|High Score
|153
|Average
|36.79
|Strike Rate
|52.71
|100s
|11
|50s
|22
|6s
|17
|4s
|613
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.1
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|5
|overs
|16
|Runs
|65
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/27
|Average
|65.00
|econ
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|96.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0