Ajay Lalcheta

Ajay Lalcheta
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age38 years, 10 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs18
High Score12
Average9.00
Strike Rate38.29
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches17
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs101
High Score20
Average12.62
Strike Rate123.17
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s9
Matches26
Innings12
Not Out4
Runs108
High Score20
Average13.50
Strike Rate118.68
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s9
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs115
High Score28
Average12.77
Strike Rate54.24
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s11
Matches2
Innings2
overs14
Runs62
wickets2
bestinning2/35
bestmatch2/35
Average31.00
econ4.42
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings15
overs51.3
Runs374
wickets8
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average46.75
econ7.26
Strike Rate38.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings24
overs83.3
Runs590
wickets16
bestinning2/13
bestmatch2/13
Average36.87
econ7.06
Strike Rate31.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings8
overs49
Runs189
wickets6
bestinning2/30
bestmatch2/30
Average31.50
econ3.85
Strike Rate49.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.