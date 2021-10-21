Ajay Lalcheta
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 10 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|12
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|38.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|101
|High Score
|20
|Average
|12.62
|Strike Rate
|123.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|9
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|108
|High Score
|20
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|118.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|9
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|115
|High Score
|28
|Average
|12.77
|Strike Rate
|54.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|11
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|14
|Runs
|62
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/35
|bestmatch
|2/35
|Average
|31.00
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|15
|overs
|51.3
|Runs
|374
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|46.75
|econ
|7.26
|Strike Rate
|38.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|24
|overs
|83.3
|Runs
|590
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|Average
|36.87
|econ
|7.06
|Strike Rate
|31.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|overs
|49
|Runs
|189
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/30
|bestmatch
|2/30
|Average
|31.50
|econ
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|49.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0