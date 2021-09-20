Bilal Khan
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 4 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|9
|Average
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|53.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|6
|Average
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|59.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|6
|Average
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|9
|Average
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|41.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|35
|overs
|304.3
|Runs
|1432
|wickets
|76
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|18.84
|econ
|4.70
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|45
|overs
|162.1
|Runs
|1040
|wickets
|63
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|16.50
|econ
|6.41
|Strike Rate
|15.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|50
|overs
|181.1
|Runs
|1180
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|17.10
|econ
|6.51
|Strike Rate
|15.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|49
|overs
|420.3
|Runs
|1893
|wickets
|104
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|18.20
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|24.2
|4W
|4
|5W
|5
|10W
|0