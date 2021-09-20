                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 4 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches35
Innings14
Not Out8
Runs26
High Score9
Average4.33
Strike Rate53.06
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches46
Innings17
Not Out11
Runs25
High Score6
Average4.16
Strike Rate59.52
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches51
Innings20
Not Out13
Runs30
High Score6
Average4.28
Strike Rate66.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches49
Innings20
Not Out9
Runs28
High Score9
Average2.54
Strike Rate41.17
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches35
Innings35
overs304.3
Runs1432
wickets76
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average18.84
econ4.70
Strike Rate24.0
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches46
Innings45
overs162.1
Runs1040
wickets63
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average16.50
econ6.41
Strike Rate15.4
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings50
overs181.1
Runs1180
wickets69
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average17.10
econ6.51
Strike Rate15.7
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches49
Innings49
overs420.3
Runs1893
wickets104
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average18.20
econ4.50
Strike Rate24.2
4W4
5W5
10W0
