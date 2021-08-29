Colin de Grandhomme
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1432
|High Score
|120
|Average
|38.70
|Strike Rate
|80.44
|100s
|2
|50s
|8
|6s
|41
|4s
|141
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|742
|High Score
|74
|Average
|26.50
|Strike Rate
|106.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|29
|4s
|58
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|505
|High Score
|59
|Average
|15.78
|Strike Rate
|138.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|30
|4s
|27
|Matches
|231
|Innings
|208
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|3817
|High Score
|86
|Average
|23.56
|Strike Rate
|157.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|15
|6s
|228
|4s
|272
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|137
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|3116
|High Score
|151
|Average
|25.96
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|11
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|202
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|6592
|High Score
|174
|Average
|38.10
|Strike Rate
|72.95
|100s
|15
|50s
|36
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|53
|overs
|675.4
|Runs
|1615
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|6/41
|bestmatch
|7/64
|Average
|32.95
|econ
|2.39
|Strike Rate
|82.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|45
|overs
|258
|Runs
|1230
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|41.00
|econ
|4.76
|Strike Rate
|51.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|21
|overs
|53.3
|Runs
|461
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|38.41
|econ
|8.61
|Strike Rate
|26.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|231
|Innings
|135
|overs
|295
|Runs
|2792
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|3/4
|bestmatch
|3/4
|Average
|40.46
|econ
|9.46
|Strike Rate
|25.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|0
|overs
|705.2
|Runs
|3602
|wickets
|84
|bestinning
|4/37
|bestmatch
|4/37
|Average
|42.88
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|50.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|202
|overs
|2275.1
|Runs
|6070
|wickets
|205
|bestinning
|6/24
|bestmatch
|7/64
|Average
|29.60
|econ
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|66.5
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0