Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age36 years, 1 month2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches29
Innings44
Not Out7
Runs1432
High Score120
Average38.70
Strike Rate80.44
100s2
50s8
6s41
4s141
Matches45
Innings35
Not Out7
Runs742
High Score74
Average26.50
Strike Rate106.15
100s0
50s4
6s29
4s58
Matches41
Innings39
Not Out7
Runs505
High Score59
Average15.78
Strike Rate138.35
100s0
50s3
6s30
4s27
Matches231
Innings208
Not Out46
Runs3817
High Score86
Average23.56
Strike Rate157.92
100s0
50s15
6s228
4s272
Matches156
Innings137
Not Out17
Runs3116
High Score151
Average25.96
Strike Rate
100s3
50s11
6s0
4s0
Matches126
Innings202
Not Out29
Runs6592
High Score174
Average38.10
Strike Rate72.95
100s15
50s36
6s0
4s0
Matches29
Innings53
overs675.4
Runs1615
wickets49
bestinning6/41
bestmatch7/64
Average32.95
econ2.39
Strike Rate82.7
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches45
Innings45
overs258
Runs1230
wickets30
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average41.00
econ4.76
Strike Rate51.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings21
overs53.3
Runs461
wickets12
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average38.41
econ8.61
Strike Rate26.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches231
Innings135
overs295
Runs2792
wickets69
bestinning3/4
bestmatch3/4
Average40.46
econ9.46
Strike Rate25.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches156
Innings0
overs705.2
Runs3602
wickets84
bestinning4/37
bestmatch4/37
Average42.88
econ5.10
Strike Rate50.3
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches126
Innings202
overs2275.1
Runs6070
wickets205
bestinning6/24
bestmatch7/64
Average29.60
econ2.66
Strike Rate66.5
4W7
5W2
10W0
