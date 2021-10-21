Munis Ansari
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 4 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|3
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|3
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|9
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|10
|overs
|37.5
|Runs
|334
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/37
|bestmatch
|3/37
|Average
|41.75
|econ
|8.82
|Strike Rate
|28.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|overs
|59.5
|Runs
|489
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|27.16
|econ
|8.17
|Strike Rate
|19.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|13.4
|Runs
|45
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/30
|bestmatch
|1/30
|Average
|45.00
|econ
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|82.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0