                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Munis Ansari

Munis Ansari
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age38 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches11
Innings4
Not Out4
Runs5
High Score3
Average
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches17
Innings4
Not Out4
Runs5
High Score3
Average
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs10
High Score9
Average5.00
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches11
Innings10
overs37.5
Runs334
wickets8
bestinning3/37
bestmatch3/37
Average41.75
econ8.82
Strike Rate28.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings16
overs59.5
Runs489
wickets18
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average27.16
econ8.17
Strike Rate19.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs13.4
Runs45
wickets1
bestinning1/30
bestmatch1/30
Average45.00
econ3.29
Strike Rate82.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.