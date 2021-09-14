David Miller
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 2 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|124
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|3539
|High Score
|139
|Average
|40.67
|Strike Rate
|101.28
|100s
|5
|50s
|17
|6s
|96
|4s
|266
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|1944
|High Score
|101
|Average
|32.40
|Strike Rate
|142.00
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|90
|4s
|128
|Matches
|390
|Innings
|354
|Not Out
|117
|Runs
|8567
|High Score
|120
|Average
|36.14
|Strike Rate
|138.42
|100s
|3
|50s
|41
|6s
|381
|4s
|602
|Matches
|249
|Innings
|215
|Not Out
|54
|Runs
|6567
|High Score
|139
|Average
|40.78
|Strike Rate
|99.74
|100s
|9
|50s
|39
|6s
|181
|4s
|503
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|3342
|High Score
|177
|Average
|36.32
|Strike Rate
|57.80
|100s
|6
|50s
|19
|6s
|42
|4s
|459
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|390
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|249
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|4
|overs
|8.2
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.04
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0