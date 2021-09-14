                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
David Miller
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 2 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches146
Innings124
Not Out37
Runs3539
High Score139
Average40.67
Strike Rate101.28
100s5
50s17
6s96
4s266
Matches104
Innings90
Not Out30
Runs1944
High Score101
Average32.40
Strike Rate142.00
100s1
50s5
6s90
4s128
Matches390
Innings354
Not Out117
Runs8567
High Score120
Average36.14
Strike Rate138.42
100s3
50s41
6s381
4s602
Matches249
Innings215
Not Out54
Runs6567
High Score139
Average40.78
Strike Rate99.74
100s9
50s39
6s181
4s503
Matches63
Innings99
Not Out7
Runs3342
High Score177
Average36.32
Strike Rate57.80
100s6
50s19
6s42
4s459
Matches146
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches104
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches390
Innings3
overs3
Runs31
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches249
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings4
overs8.2
Runs42
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.04
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
