Waqas Khan
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 5 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|67
|High Score
|35
|Average
|16.75
|Strike Rate
|48.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|164
|High Score
|60
|Average
|16.40
|Strike Rate
|86.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|6
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|166
|High Score
|60
|Average
|16.60
|Strike Rate
|86.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|6
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|106
|High Score
|35
|Average
|15.14
|Strike Rate
|49.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|119
|High Score
|36
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|44.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|13
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|2
|overs
|5
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/30
|bestmatch
|1/30
|Average
|42.00
|econ
|8.40
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0