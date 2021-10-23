                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Waqas Khan

Waqas Khan
NationalityHong Kong
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 5 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches8
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs67
High Score35
Average16.75
Strike Rate48.90
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches16
Innings14
Not Out4
Runs164
High Score60
Average16.40
Strike Rate86.77
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s6
Matches17
Innings15
Not Out5
Runs166
High Score60
Average16.60
Strike Rate86.91
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s6
Matches12
Innings9
Not Out2
Runs106
High Score35
Average15.14
Strike Rate49.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs119
High Score36
Average17.00
Strike Rate44.90
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s13
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings1
overs1
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings2
overs5
Runs42
wickets1
bestinning1/30
bestmatch1/30
Average42.00
econ8.40
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings1
overs1
Runs6
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings1
overs1
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
