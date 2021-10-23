                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Haseeb Amjad

Haseeb Amjad
NationalityHong Kong
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches7
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs112
High Score42
Average22.40
Strike Rate131.76
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s8
Matches18
Innings10
Not Out6
Runs45
High Score12
Average11.25
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches32
Innings16
Not Out9
Runs81
High Score17
Average11.57
Strike Rate117.39
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches16
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs184
High Score42
Average20.44
Strike Rate118.70
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s17
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs75
High Score41
Average18.75
Strike Rate64.10
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s11
Matches7
Innings7
overs57
Runs288
wickets11
bestinning3/49
bestmatch3/49
Average26.18
econ5.05
Strike Rate31.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs61.2
Runs453
wickets24
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average18.87
econ7.38
Strike Rate15.30
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings32
overs111.2
Runs747
wickets41
bestinning5/12
bestmatch5/12
Average18.21
econ6.70
Strike Rate16.20
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches16
Innings16
overs138
Runs657
wickets34
bestinning4/33
bestmatch4/33
Average19.32
econ4.76
Strike Rate24.30
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings4
overs61.2
Runs130
wickets10
bestinning5/49
bestmatch6/92
Average13.00
econ2.11
Strike Rate36.8
4W1
5W1
10W0
