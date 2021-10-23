Haseeb Amjad
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 9 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|112
|High Score
|42
|Average
|22.40
|Strike Rate
|131.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|8
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|45
|High Score
|12
|Average
|11.25
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|81
|High Score
|17
|Average
|11.57
|Strike Rate
|117.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|184
|High Score
|42
|Average
|20.44
|Strike Rate
|118.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|17
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|75
|High Score
|41
|Average
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|64.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|11
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|57
|Runs
|288
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/49
|bestmatch
|3/49
|Average
|26.18
|econ
|5.05
|Strike Rate
|31.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|61.2
|Runs
|453
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|18.87
|econ
|7.38
|Strike Rate
|15.30
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|32
|overs
|111.2
|Runs
|747
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|5/12
|bestmatch
|5/12
|Average
|18.21
|econ
|6.70
|Strike Rate
|16.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|overs
|138
|Runs
|657
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|4/33
|bestmatch
|4/33
|Average
|19.32
|econ
|4.76
|Strike Rate
|24.30
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|overs
|61.2
|Runs
|130
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|5/49
|bestmatch
|6/92
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|2.11
|Strike Rate
|36.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0