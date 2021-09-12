                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born
Age35 years, 7 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs69
High Score40
Average17.25
Strike Rate51.87
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches84
Innings84
Not Out3
Runs2727
High Score131
Average33.66
Strike Rate88.48
100s6
50s14
6s55
4s323
Matches70
Innings70
Not Out3
Runs2015
High Score118
Average30.07
Strike Rate133.62
100s1
50s12
6s75
4s225
Matches150
Innings150
Not Out12
Runs4197
High Score118
Average30.41
Strike Rate134.64
100s2
50s27
6s169
4s470
Matches119
Innings119
Not Out4
Runs4063
High Score143
Average35.33
Strike Rate87.43
100s9
50s22
6s98
4s467
Matches22
Innings38
Not Out5
Runs1651
High Score214
Average50.03
Strike Rate72.31
100s4
50s9
6s19
4s205
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches70
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches119
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
