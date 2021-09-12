Mohammad Shahzad
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 7 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|69
|High Score
|40
|Average
|17.25
|Strike Rate
|51.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2727
|High Score
|131
|Average
|33.66
|Strike Rate
|88.48
|100s
|6
|50s
|14
|6s
|55
|4s
|323
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2015
|High Score
|118
|Average
|30.07
|Strike Rate
|133.62
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|75
|4s
|225
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|150
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|4197
|High Score
|118
|Average
|30.41
|Strike Rate
|134.64
|100s
|2
|50s
|27
|6s
|169
|4s
|470
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|119
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|4063
|High Score
|143
|Average
|35.33
|Strike Rate
|87.43
|100s
|9
|50s
|22
|6s
|98
|4s
|467
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1651
|High Score
|214
|Average
|50.03
|Strike Rate
|72.31
|100s
|4
|50s
|9
|6s
|19
|4s
|205
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0