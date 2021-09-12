                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Noor Ali Zadran

Noor Ali Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 1 month14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches51
Innings50
Not Out1
Runs1216
High Score114
Average24.81
Strike Rate63.23
100s1
50s7
6s4
4s132
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out1
Runs506
High Score63
Average26.63
Strike Rate101.81
100s0
50s3
6s6
4s45
Matches52
Innings51
Not Out7
Runs1462
High Score85
Average33.22
Strike Rate118.38
100s0
50s12
6s38
4s139
Matches79
Innings78
Not Out2
Runs2056
High Score122
Average27.05
Strike Rate67.27
100s4
50s10
6s11
4s220
Matches11
Innings20
Not Out1
Runs886
High Score150
Average46.63
Strike Rate63.97
100s3
50s5
6s8
4s122
Matches51
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches52
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings1
overs0.2
Runs6
wickets1
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average6.00
econ18.00
Strike Rate2.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings3
overs3.2
Runs29
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.70
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.