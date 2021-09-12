Noor Ali Zadran
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 1 month14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1216
|High Score
|114
|Average
|24.81
|Strike Rate
|63.23
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|4
|4s
|132
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|506
|High Score
|63
|Average
|26.63
|Strike Rate
|101.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|6
|4s
|45
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1462
|High Score
|85
|Average
|33.22
|Strike Rate
|118.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|38
|4s
|139
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2056
|High Score
|122
|Average
|27.05
|Strike Rate
|67.27
|100s
|4
|50s
|10
|6s
|11
|4s
|220
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|886
|High Score
|150
|Average
|46.63
|Strike Rate
|63.97
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|8
|4s
|122
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|52
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.2
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|6.00
|econ
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|2.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|3
|overs
|3.2
|Runs
|29
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.70
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0