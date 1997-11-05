Anshy Rath
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 9 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|828
|High Score
|143
|Average
|51.75
|Strike Rate
|76.66
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|9
|4s
|71
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|321
|High Score
|44
|Average
|18.88
|Strike Rate
|93.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|31
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|441
|High Score
|44
|Average
|19.17
|Strike Rate
|92.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|41
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1442
|High Score
|143
|Average
|51.50
|Strike Rate
|80.69
|100s
|3
|50s
|11
|6s
|15
|4s
|122
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|391
|High Score
|98
|Average
|65.16
|Strike Rate
|62.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|4
|4s
|36
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|7
|overs
|56.1
|Runs
|167
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|11.92
|econ
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|13
|overs
|33
|Runs
|264
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/6
|bestmatch
|3/6
|Average
|52.80
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|39.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|14
|overs
|37
|Runs
|283
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/6
|bestmatch
|3/6
|Average
|56.60
|econ
|7.64
|Strike Rate
|44.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|11
|overs
|71.1
|Runs
|258
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|16.12
|econ
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|26.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|6
|overs
|27.2
|Runs
|113
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/46
|Average
|16.14
|econ
|4.13
|Strike Rate
|23.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0