Anshy Rath

Anshy Rath
NationalityHong Kong
Role
Born
Age24 years, 9 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches18
Innings18
Not Out2
Runs828
High Score143
Average51.75
Strike Rate76.66
100s1
50s7
6s9
4s71
Matches20
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs321
High Score44
Average18.88
Strike Rate93.31
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s31
Matches27
Innings26
Not Out3
Runs441
High Score44
Average19.17
Strike Rate92.84
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s41
Matches31
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs1442
High Score143
Average51.50
Strike Rate80.69
100s3
50s11
6s15
4s122
Matches5
Innings9
Not Out3
Runs391
High Score98
Average65.16
Strike Rate62.76
100s0
50s4
6s4
4s36
Matches18
Innings7
overs56.1
Runs167
wickets14
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average11.92
econ2.97
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings13
overs33
Runs264
wickets5
bestinning3/6
bestmatch3/6
Average52.80
econ8.00
Strike Rate39.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings14
overs37
Runs283
wickets5
bestinning3/6
bestmatch3/6
Average56.60
econ7.64
Strike Rate44.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings11
overs71.1
Runs258
wickets16
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average16.12
econ3.62
Strike Rate26.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings6
overs27.2
Runs113
wickets7
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/46
Average16.14
econ4.13
Strike Rate23.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
