Babar Hayat

Babar Hayat
NationalityHong Kong
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 7 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs784
High Score89
Average39.20
Strike Rate78.47
100s0
50s8
6s26
4s70
Matches31
Innings31
Not Out5
Runs720
High Score122
Average27.69
Strike Rate126.76
100s1
50s4
6s33
4s54
Matches54
Innings51
Not Out8
Runs1046
High Score122
Average24.32
Strike Rate120.64
100s1
50s4
6s41
4s79
Matches53
Innings50
Not Out4
Runs1806
High Score135
Average39.26
Strike Rate81.90
100s1
50s14
6s53
4s160
Matches6
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs712
High Score214
Average71.20
Strike Rate54.64
100s3
50s1
6s11
4s84
Matches22
Innings1
overs1
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches53
Innings1
overs1
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings2
overs12
Runs63
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Find us elsewhere

