Babar Hayat
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|784
|High Score
|89
|Average
|39.20
|Strike Rate
|78.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|26
|4s
|70
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|720
|High Score
|122
|Average
|27.69
|Strike Rate
|126.76
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|33
|4s
|54
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1046
|High Score
|122
|Average
|24.32
|Strike Rate
|120.64
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|41
|4s
|79
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1806
|High Score
|135
|Average
|39.26
|Strike Rate
|81.90
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|53
|4s
|160
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|712
|High Score
|214
|Average
|71.20
|Strike Rate
|54.64
|100s
|3
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|84
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|overs
|12
|Runs
|63
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0