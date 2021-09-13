Mark Chapman
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 1 month27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|262
|High Score
|124
|Average
|52.40
|Strike Rate
|104.38
|100s
|2
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|18
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|702
|High Score
|83
|Average
|25.07
|Strike Rate
|123.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|24
|4s
|58
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|2195
|High Score
|101
|Average
|25.22
|Strike Rate
|132.22
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|78
|4s
|187
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2354
|High Score
|157
|Average
|53.50
|Strike Rate
|98.16
|100s
|7
|50s
|13
|6s
|54
|4s
|216
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2287
|High Score
|146
|Average
|41.58
|Strike Rate
|59.79
|100s
|4
|50s
|14
|6s
|26
|4s
|304
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|6
|overs
|13
|Runs
|95
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|23.75
|econ
|7.30
|Strike Rate
|19.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|33
|overs
|70.5
|Runs
|561
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|28.05
|econ
|7.92
|Strike Rate
|21.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|24
|overs
|94.5
|Runs
|599
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/41
|bestmatch
|3/41
|Average
|42.78
|econ
|6.31
|Strike Rate
|40.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|10
|overs
|58
|Runs
|222
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/60
|bestmatch
|1/105
|Average
|222.00
|econ
|3.82
|Strike Rate
|348.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0