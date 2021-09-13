                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 1 month27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs262
High Score124
Average52.40
Strike Rate104.38
100s2
50s0
6s10
4s18
Matches34
Innings32
Not Out4
Runs702
High Score83
Average25.07
Strike Rate123.37
100s0
50s3
6s24
4s58
Matches109
Innings99
Not Out12
Runs2195
High Score101
Average25.22
Strike Rate132.22
100s1
50s14
6s78
4s187
Matches56
Innings53
Not Out9
Runs2354
High Score157
Average53.50
Strike Rate98.16
100s7
50s13
6s54
4s216
Matches35
Innings60
Not Out5
Runs2287
High Score146
Average41.58
Strike Rate59.79
100s4
50s14
6s26
4s304
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings6
overs13
Runs95
wickets4
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average23.75
econ7.30
Strike Rate19.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings33
overs70.5
Runs561
wickets20
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average28.05
econ7.92
Strike Rate21.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings24
overs94.5
Runs599
wickets14
bestinning3/41
bestmatch3/41
Average42.78
econ6.31
Strike Rate40.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings10
overs58
Runs222
wickets1
bestinning1/60
bestmatch1/105
Average222.00
econ3.82
Strike Rate348.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.