Tanwir Afzal
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 2 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|292
|High Score
|73
|Average
|18.25
|Strike Rate
|114.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|18
|4s
|18
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|219
|High Score
|56
|Average
|13.68
|Strike Rate
|126.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|9
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|350
|High Score
|56
|Average
|12.96
|Strike Rate
|132.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|22
|4s
|18
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|550
|High Score
|73
|Average
|17.74
|Strike Rate
|93.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|29
|4s
|38
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|215
|High Score
|104
|Average
|30.71
|Strike Rate
|56.57
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|24
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|overs
|142
|Runs
|601
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|31.63
|econ
|4.23
|Strike Rate
|44.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|overs
|71
|Runs
|509
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|2/8
|bestmatch
|2/8
|Average
|26.78
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|22.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|35
|overs
|122
|Runs
|803
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|25.90
|econ
|6.58
|Strike Rate
|23.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|39
|overs
|300.2
|Runs
|1202
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|29.31
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|43.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|overs
|118.4
|Runs
|372
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|4/63
|bestmatch
|7/116
|Average
|23.25
|econ
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|44.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0