Tanwir Afzal

Tanwir Afzal
NationalityHong Kong
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age34 years, 2 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches20
Innings19
Not Out3
Runs292
High Score73
Average18.25
Strike Rate114.50
100s0
50s1
6s18
4s18
Matches21
Innings18
Not Out2
Runs219
High Score56
Average13.68
Strike Rate126.58
100s0
50s1
6s15
4s9
Matches36
Innings30
Not Out3
Runs350
High Score56
Average12.96
Strike Rate132.07
100s0
50s1
6s22
4s18
Matches40
Innings36
Not Out5
Runs550
High Score73
Average17.74
Strike Rate93.53
100s0
50s1
6s29
4s38
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs215
High Score104
Average30.71
Strike Rate56.57
100s1
50s1
6s8
4s24
Matches20
Innings19
overs142
Runs601
wickets19
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average31.63
econ4.23
Strike Rate44.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings21
overs71
Runs509
wickets19
bestinning2/8
bestmatch2/8
Average26.78
econ7.16
Strike Rate22.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings35
overs122
Runs803
wickets31
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average25.90
econ6.58
Strike Rate23.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings39
overs300.2
Runs1202
wickets41
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average29.31
econ4.00
Strike Rate43.9
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches4
Innings7
overs118.4
Runs372
wickets16
bestinning4/63
bestmatch7/116
Average23.25
econ3.13
Strike Rate44.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
