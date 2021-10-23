                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Aizaz Khan

Aizaz Khan
NationalityHong Kong
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 5 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches19
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs260
High Score44
Average20.00
Strike Rate69.51
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s16
Matches46
Innings40
Not Out8
Runs414
High Score44
Average12.93
Strike Rate105.07
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s30
Matches66
Innings52
Not Out13
Runs453
High Score44
Average11.61
Strike Rate100.89
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s31
Matches60
Innings52
Not Out8
Runs975
High Score88
Average22.15
Strike Rate72.11
100s0
50s4
6s23
4s80
Matches5
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs55
High Score16
Average6.87
Strike Rate25.11
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches19
Innings19
overs121.2
Runs680
wickets16
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average42.50
econ5.60
Strike Rate45.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings46
overs156.2
Runs1090
wickets56
bestinning3/10
bestmatch3/10
Average19.46
econ6.97
Strike Rate16.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings65
overs206.1
Runs1469
wickets71
bestinning5/25
bestmatch5/25
Average20.69
econ7.12
Strike Rate17.4
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches60
Innings59
overs387.5
Runs2080
wickets59
bestinning3/14
bestmatch3/14
Average35.25
econ5.36
Strike Rate39.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings9
overs108
Runs388
wickets6
bestinning2/20
bestmatch3/50
Average64.66
econ3.59
Strike Rate108.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.