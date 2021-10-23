Aizaz Khan
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 5 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|260
|High Score
|44
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|69.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|16
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|414
|High Score
|44
|Average
|12.93
|Strike Rate
|105.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|30
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|453
|High Score
|44
|Average
|11.61
|Strike Rate
|100.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|31
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|975
|High Score
|88
|Average
|22.15
|Strike Rate
|72.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|23
|4s
|80
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|16
|Average
|6.87
|Strike Rate
|25.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|overs
|121.2
|Runs
|680
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|42.50
|econ
|5.60
|Strike Rate
|45.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|46
|overs
|156.2
|Runs
|1090
|wickets
|56
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|Average
|19.46
|econ
|6.97
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|65
|overs
|206.1
|Runs
|1469
|wickets
|71
|bestinning
|5/25
|bestmatch
|5/25
|Average
|20.69
|econ
|7.12
|Strike Rate
|17.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|59
|overs
|387.5
|Runs
|2080
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|35.25
|econ
|5.36
|Strike Rate
|39.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|overs
|108
|Runs
|388
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/20
|bestmatch
|3/50
|Average
|64.66
|econ
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|108.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0