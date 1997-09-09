Christopher Carter
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 11 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|114
|High Score
|43
|Average
|12.66
|Strike Rate
|61.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|16
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|17
|Average
|13.75
|Strike Rate
|87.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|221
|High Score
|43
|Average
|14.73
|Strike Rate
|57.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|27
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|177
|High Score
|84
|Average
|19.66
|Strike Rate
|45.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|25
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0