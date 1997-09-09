                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Christopher Carter

Christopher Carter
NationalityHong Kong
Role
Born
Age24 years, 11 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches11
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs114
High Score43
Average12.66
Strike Rate61.29
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s16
Matches10
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs55
High Score17
Average13.75
Strike Rate87.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches10
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs55
High Score17
Average13.75
Strike Rate87.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches17
Innings15
Not Out0
Runs221
High Score43
Average14.73
Strike Rate57.55
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s27
Matches5
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs177
High Score84
Average19.66
Strike Rate45.73
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s25
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
