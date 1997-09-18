                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tanveer Ahmed

Tanveer Ahmed
NationalityHong Kong
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 11 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches6
Innings4
Not Out4
Runs4
High Score2
Average
Strike Rate36.36
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs7
High Score7
Average7.00
Strike Rate63.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs7
High Score7
Average7.00
Strike Rate63.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches14
Innings8
Not Out8
Runs8
High Score2
Average
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs2
High Score2
Average1.00
Strike Rate3.84
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings6
overs38.1
Runs208
wickets5
bestinning2/49
bestmatch2/49
Average41.60
econ5.44
Strike Rate45.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs13.3
Runs116
wickets3
bestinning2/29
bestmatch2/29
Average38.66
econ8.59
Strike Rate27.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs13.3
Runs116
wickets3
bestinning2/29
bestmatch2/29
Average38.66
econ8.59
Strike Rate27.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings14
overs95
Runs571
wickets12
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average47.58
econ6.01
Strike Rate47.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings3
overs20
Runs70
wickets3
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/54
Average23.33
econ3.50
Strike Rate40.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
