Tanveer Ahmed
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 11 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|2
|Average
|Strike Rate
|36.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|7
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|63.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|7
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|63.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|2
|Average
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|3.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|38.1
|Runs
|208
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/49
|bestmatch
|2/49
|Average
|41.60
|econ
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|45.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|13.3
|Runs
|116
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/29
|bestmatch
|2/29
|Average
|38.66
|econ
|8.59
|Strike Rate
|27.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|13.3
|Runs
|116
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/29
|bestmatch
|2/29
|Average
|38.66
|econ
|8.59
|Strike Rate
|27.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|overs
|95
|Runs
|571
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|47.58
|econ
|6.01
|Strike Rate
|47.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|20
|Runs
|70
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/54
|Average
|23.33
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0