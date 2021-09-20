Aqib Ilyas
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 11 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|812
|High Score
|109
|Average
|58.00
|Strike Rate
|80.55
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|8
|4s
|78
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|501
|High Score
|60
|Average
|25.05
|Strike Rate
|113.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|10
|4s
|56
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|501
|High Score
|60
|Average
|25.05
|Strike Rate
|113.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|10
|4s
|56
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1110
|High Score
|109
|Average
|41.11
|Strike Rate
|83.14
|100s
|2
|50s
|6
|6s
|18
|4s
|103
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|overs
|94
|Runs
|374
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|4/36
|Average
|19.68
|econ
|3.97
|Strike Rate
|29.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|7
|overs
|17
|Runs
|117
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|58.50
|econ
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|7
|overs
|17
|Runs
|117
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/9
|bestmatch
|1/9
|Average
|58.50
|econ
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|23
|overs
|115
|Runs
|477
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|4/36
|Average
|22.71
|econ
|4.14
|Strike Rate
|32.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0