                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Aqib Ilyas

Aqib Ilyas
NationalityOman
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 11 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches17
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs812
High Score109
Average58.00
Strike Rate80.55
100s2
50s5
6s8
4s78
Matches25
Innings25
Not Out5
Runs501
High Score60
Average25.05
Strike Rate113.86
100s0
50s3
6s10
4s56
Matches30
Innings29
Not Out2
Runs1110
High Score109
Average41.11
Strike Rate83.14
100s2
50s6
6s18
4s103
Matches17
Innings17
overs94
Runs374
wickets19
bestinning4/36
bestmatch4/36
Average19.68
econ3.97
Strike Rate29.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings7
overs17
Runs117
wickets2
bestinning1/9
bestmatch1/9
Average58.50
econ6.88
Strike Rate51.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings23
overs115
Runs477
wickets21
bestinning4/36
bestmatch4/36
Average22.71
econ4.14
Strike Rate32.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
