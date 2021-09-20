Sufyan Mehmood
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|4
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|25.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|13
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|46.34
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|13
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|46.34
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|32
|High Score
|17
|Average
|32.00
|Strike Rate
|49.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1.2
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|8.3
|Runs
|59
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/20
|bestmatch
|1/20
|Average
|29.50
|econ
|6.94
|Strike Rate
|25.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|overs
|10.3
|Runs
|71
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/12
|Average
|23.66
|econ
|6.76
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|10.2
|Runs
|45
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/21
|bestmatch
|1/21
|Average
|45.00
|econ
|4.35
|Strike Rate
|62.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0