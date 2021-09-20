                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sufyan Mehmood

Sufyan Mehmood
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 10 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs4
High Score4
Average4.00
Strike Rate25.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs19
High Score13
Average19.00
Strike Rate46.34
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches6
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs19
High Score13
Average19.00
Strike Rate46.34
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs32
High Score17
Average32.00
Strike Rate49.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches1
Innings1
overs1.2
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings4
overs8.3
Runs59
wickets2
bestinning1/20
bestmatch1/20
Average29.50
econ6.94
Strike Rate25.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings5
overs10.3
Runs71
wickets3
bestinning1/12
bestmatch1/12
Average23.66
econ6.76
Strike Rate21.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs10.2
Runs45
wickets1
bestinning1/21
bestmatch1/21
Average45.00
econ4.35
Strike Rate62.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
