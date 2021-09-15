
Dasun Shanaka Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Dasun Shanaka
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 5 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6678819615765
Innings12598318313094
Not Out2518422010
Runs14012041351389227003337
High Score6610874131108130
Average14.0022.2920.7827.6024.5439.72
Strike Rate50.7292.04121.82141.5291.6468.10
100S020329
50S13515718
6S73968225105113
4S99796280198309
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6678819615765
Innings 843411009473
overs 12716166.1193.3393.1597.3
Runs 431921538170621132213
wickets 132725637464
bestinning 3/465/433/163/65/436/69
bestmatch 5/1125/433/163/65/438/84
Average 33.1534.1121.5227.0728.5534.57
econ 3.395.728.138.815.373.70
Strike Rate 58.635.715.818.431.856.0
4W 000000
5W 010011
10w 000000
