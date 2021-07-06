Nurul Hasan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 9 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|338
|High Score
|64
|Average
|28.16
|Strike Rate
|61.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|4
|4s
|45
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|45
|Average
|82.50
|Strike Rate
|94.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|15
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|313
|High Score
|42
|Average
|14.90
|Strike Rate
|116.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|20
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|1992
|High Score
|79
|Average
|20.96
|Strike Rate
|126.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|78
|4s
|145
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|3058
|High Score
|132
|Average
|39.20
|Strike Rate
|91.58
|100s
|3
|50s
|16
|6s
|53
|4s
|265
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|141
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|4585
|High Score
|182
|Average
|38.20
|Strike Rate
|67.62
|100s
|9
|50s
|22
|6s
|72
|4s
|519
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|5
|overs
|6
|Runs
|36
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/3
|bestmatch
|1/3
|Average
|36.00
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0