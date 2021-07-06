                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nurul Hasan

Nurul Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age28 years, 9 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches7
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs338
High Score64
Average28.16
Strike Rate61.12
100s0
50s3
6s4
4s45
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs165
High Score45
Average82.50
Strike Rate94.82
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s15
Matches35
Innings30
Not Out9
Runs313
High Score42
Average14.90
Strike Rate116.79
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s20
Matches150
Innings133
Not Out38
Runs1992
High Score79
Average20.96
Strike Rate126.71
100s0
50s2
6s78
4s145
Matches107
Innings100
Not Out22
Runs3058
High Score132
Average39.20
Strike Rate91.58
100s3
50s16
6s53
4s265
Matches93
Innings141
Not Out21
Runs4585
High Score182
Average38.20
Strike Rate67.62
100s9
50s22
6s72
4s519
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches93
Innings5
overs6
Runs36
wickets1
bestinning1/3
bestmatch1/3
Average36.00
econ6.00
Strike Rate36.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.