Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 11 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches15
Innings22
Not Out7
Runs66
High Score16
Average4.40
Strike Rate40.74
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s3
Matches79
Innings34
Not Out21
Runs82
High Score18
Average6.30
Strike Rate52.90
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches69
Innings22
Not Out7
Runs59
High Score15
Average3.93
Strike Rate69.41
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s3
Matches196
Innings59
Not Out34
Runs152
High Score21
Average6.08
Strike Rate74.14
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s8
Matches90
Innings38
Not Out22
Runs89
High Score18
Average5.56
Strike Rate51.14
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches36
Innings49
Not Out23
Runs149
High Score30
Average5.73
Strike Rate37.62
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s13
Matches15
Innings25
overs357.3
Runs1139
wickets31
bestinning4/37
bestmatch5/66
Average36.74
econ3.18
Strike Rate69.1
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches79
Innings78
overs636.2
Runs3242
wickets139
bestinning6/43
bestmatch6/43
Average23.32
econ5.09
Strike Rate27.4
4W4
5W5
10W0
Matches69
Innings68
overs243.4
Runs1876
wickets91
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/22
Average20.61
econ7.69
Strike Rate16.0
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches196
Innings194
overs709.5
Runs5191
wickets253
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/22
Average20.51
econ7.31
Strike Rate16.8
4W5
5W3
10W0
Matches90
Innings89
overs729
Runs3608
wickets163
bestinning6/43
bestmatch6/43
Average22.13
econ4.94
Strike Rate26.8
4W5
5W6
10W0
Matches36
Innings63
overs859.5
Runs2465
wickets92
bestinning5/28
bestmatch6/33
Average26.79
econ2.86
Strike Rate56.0
4W8
5W1
10W0
