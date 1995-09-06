Mustafizur Rahman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 11 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|66
|High Score
|16
|Average
|4.40
|Strike Rate
|40.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|3
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|18
|Average
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|52.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|59
|High Score
|15
|Average
|3.93
|Strike Rate
|69.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|3
|Matches
|196
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|152
|High Score
|21
|Average
|6.08
|Strike Rate
|74.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|8
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|89
|High Score
|18
|Average
|5.56
|Strike Rate
|51.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|149
|High Score
|30
|Average
|5.73
|Strike Rate
|37.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|13
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|25
|overs
|357.3
|Runs
|1139
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|4/37
|bestmatch
|5/66
|Average
|36.74
|econ
|3.18
|Strike Rate
|69.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|78
|overs
|636.2
|Runs
|3242
|wickets
|139
|bestinning
|6/43
|bestmatch
|6/43
|Average
|23.32
|econ
|5.09
|Strike Rate
|27.4
|4W
|4
|5W
|5
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|68
|overs
|243.4
|Runs
|1876
|wickets
|91
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/22
|Average
|20.61
|econ
|7.69
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|196
|Innings
|194
|overs
|709.5
|Runs
|5191
|wickets
|253
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/22
|Average
|20.51
|econ
|7.31
|Strike Rate
|16.8
|4W
|5
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|89
|overs
|729
|Runs
|3608
|wickets
|163
|bestinning
|6/43
|bestmatch
|6/43
|Average
|22.13
|econ
|4.94
|Strike Rate
|26.8
|4W
|5
|5W
|6
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|63
|overs
|859.5
|Runs
|2465
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|6/33
|Average
|26.79
|econ
|2.86
|Strike Rate
|56.0
|4W
|8
|5W
|1
|10W
|0