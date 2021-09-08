                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sharjeel Khan

Sharjeel Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs44
High Score40
Average22.00
Strike Rate97.77
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches25
Innings25
Not Out0
Runs812
High Score152
Average32.48
Strike Rate113.40
100s1
50s6
6s28
4s104
Matches21
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs406
High Score59
Average22.55
Strike Rate133.11
100s0
50s2
6s15
4s53
Matches132
Innings128
Not Out4
Runs3242
High Score117
Average26.14
Strike Rate139.50
100s4
50s15
6s163
4s351
Matches105
Innings105
Not Out2
Runs4170
High Score206
Average40.48
Strike Rate112.52
100s10
50s23
6s153
4s507
Matches89
Innings157
Not Out6
Runs5587
High Score279
Average37.00
Strike Rate81.18
100s13
50s25
6s86
4s871
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches132
Innings2
overs1.4
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.60
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings5
overs16.3
Runs105
wickets2
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average52.50
econ6.36
Strike Rate49.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches89
Innings26
overs88.3
Runs339
wickets9
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/39
Average37.66
econ3.83
Strike Rate59.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
