Sharjeel Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|44
|High Score
|40
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|97.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|812
|High Score
|152
|Average
|32.48
|Strike Rate
|113.40
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|28
|4s
|104
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|406
|High Score
|59
|Average
|22.55
|Strike Rate
|133.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|15
|4s
|53
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|128
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|3242
|High Score
|117
|Average
|26.14
|Strike Rate
|139.50
|100s
|4
|50s
|15
|6s
|163
|4s
|351
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|105
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|4170
|High Score
|206
|Average
|40.48
|Strike Rate
|112.52
|100s
|10
|50s
|23
|6s
|153
|4s
|507
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|157
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|5587
|High Score
|279
|Average
|37.00
|Strike Rate
|81.18
|100s
|13
|50s
|25
|6s
|86
|4s
|871
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|2
|overs
|1.4
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.60
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|5
|overs
|16.3
|Runs
|105
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|52.50
|econ
|6.36
|Strike Rate
|49.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|89
|Innings
|26
|overs
|88.3
|Runs
|339
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/39
|Average
|37.66
|econ
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|59.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0