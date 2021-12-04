Mohammad Amir
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|751
|High Score
|48
|Average
|13.41
|Strike Rate
|37.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|91
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|363
|High Score
|73
|Average
|18.15
|Strike Rate
|81.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|32
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|59
|High Score
|21
|Average
|7.37
|Strike Rate
|81.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|2
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|81
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|288
|High Score
|21
|Average
|6.54
|Strike Rate
|90.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|17
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|413
|High Score
|73
|Average
|18.77
|Strike Rate
|80.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|8
|4s
|37
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|1384
|High Score
|66
|Average
|15.72
|Strike Rate
|44.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|13
|4s
|169
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|67
|overs
|1269.5
|Runs
|3627
|wickets
|119
|bestinning
|6/44
|bestmatch
|7/64
|Average
|30.47
|econ
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|64.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|60
|overs
|502.1
|Runs
|2400
|wickets
|81
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|5/30
|Average
|29.62
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|37.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|overs
|179.5
|Runs
|1263
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|4/13
|bestmatch
|4/13
|Average
|21.40
|econ
|7.02
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|214
|overs
|788.3
|Runs
|5666
|wickets
|248
|bestinning
|6/17
|bestmatch
|6/17
|Average
|22.84
|econ
|7.18
|Strike Rate
|19.0
|4W
|5
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|83
|overs
|707.2
|Runs
|3279
|wickets
|123
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|5/30
|Average
|26.65
|econ
|4.63
|Strike Rate
|34.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|124
|overs
|2132.4
|Runs
|6020
|wickets
|266
|bestinning
|7/61
|bestmatch
|10/72
|Average
|22.63
|econ
|2.82
|Strike Rate
|48.1
|4W
|11
|5W
|13
|10W
|2