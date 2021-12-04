                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Amir

NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 4 months, 11 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
Matches36
Innings67
Not Out11
Runs751
High Score48
Average13.41
Strike Rate37.92
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s91
Matches61
Innings30
Not Out10
Runs363
High Score73
Average18.15
Strike Rate81.75
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s32
Matches50
Innings14
Not Out6
Runs59
High Score21
Average7.37
Strike Rate81.94
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s2
Matches219
Innings81
Not Out37
Runs288
High Score21
Average6.54
Strike Rate90.56
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s17
Matches84
Innings38
Not Out16
Runs413
High Score73
Average18.77
Strike Rate80.35
100s0
50s2
6s8
4s37
Matches69
Innings104
Not Out16
Runs1384
High Score66
Average15.72
Strike Rate44.86
100s0
50s2
6s13
4s169
Matches36
Innings67
overs1269.5
Runs3627
wickets119
bestinning6/44
bestmatch7/64
Average30.47
econ2.85
Strike Rate64.0
4W6
5W4
10W0
Matches61
Innings60
overs502.1
Runs2400
wickets81
bestinning5/30
bestmatch5/30
Average29.62
econ4.77
Strike Rate37.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches50
Innings50
overs179.5
Runs1263
wickets59
bestinning4/13
bestmatch4/13
Average21.40
econ7.02
Strike Rate18.2
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches219
Innings214
overs788.3
Runs5666
wickets248
bestinning6/17
bestmatch6/17
Average22.84
econ7.18
Strike Rate19.0
4W5
5W2
10W0
Matches84
Innings83
overs707.2
Runs3279
wickets123
bestinning5/30
bestmatch5/30
Average26.65
econ4.63
Strike Rate34.5
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches69
Innings124
overs2132.4
Runs6020
wickets266
bestinning7/61
bestmatch10/72
Average22.63
econ2.82
Strike Rate48.1
4W11
5W13
10W2
