Morne Morkel
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 10 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|944
|High Score
|40
|Average
|11.65
|Strike Rate
|50.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|143
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|268
|High Score
|32
|Average
|9.24
|Strike Rate
|75.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|24
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|8
|Average
|7.33
|Strike Rate
|122.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|213
|High Score
|23
|Average
|8.52
|Strike Rate
|108.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|16
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|378
|High Score
|35
|Average
|9.45
|Strike Rate
|81.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|14
|4s
|32
|Matches
|153
|Innings
|192
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|2062
|High Score
|82
|Average
|13.13
|Strike Rate
|51.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|160
|overs
|2749.4
|Runs
|8550
|wickets
|309
|bestinning
|6/23
|bestmatch
|9/110
|Average
|27.66
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|53.3
|4W
|18
|5W
|8
|10W
|0
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|114
|overs
|960
|Runs
|4761
|wickets
|188
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|25.32
|econ
|4.95
|Strike Rate
|30.6
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|44
|overs
|158.4
|Runs
|1191
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|25.34
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|187
|overs
|693.2
|Runs
|5237
|wickets
|207
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|25.29
|econ
|7.55
|Strike Rate
|20.0
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|150
|overs
|1248.2
|Runs
|6145
|wickets
|239
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|25.71
|econ
|4.92
|Strike Rate
|31.3
|4W
|9
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|153
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4647.3
|Runs
|14416
|wickets
|566
|bestinning
|6/23
|bestmatch
|Average
|25.46
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|49.2
|4W
|30
|5W
|20
|10W
|2