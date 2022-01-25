                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age37 years, 10 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches86
Innings104
Not Out23
Runs944
High Score40
Average11.65
Strike Rate50.80
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s143
Matches117
Innings47
Not Out18
Runs268
High Score32
Average9.24
Strike Rate75.70
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s24
Matches44
Innings8
Not Out5
Runs22
High Score8
Average7.33
Strike Rate122.22
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches190
Innings51
Not Out26
Runs213
High Score23
Average8.52
Strike Rate108.67
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s16
Matches156
Innings65
Not Out25
Runs378
High Score35
Average9.45
Strike Rate81.64
100s0
50s0
6s14
4s32
Matches153
Innings192
Not Out35
Runs2062
High Score82
Average13.13
Strike Rate51.01
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches86
Innings160
overs2749.4
Runs8550
wickets309
bestinning6/23
bestmatch9/110
Average27.66
econ3.10
Strike Rate53.3
4W18
5W8
10W0
Matches117
Innings114
overs960
Runs4761
wickets188
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average25.32
econ4.95
Strike Rate30.6
4W7
5W2
10W0
Matches44
Innings44
overs158.4
Runs1191
wickets47
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average25.34
econ7.50
Strike Rate20.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches190
Innings187
overs693.2
Runs5237
wickets207
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average25.29
econ7.55
Strike Rate20.0
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches156
Innings150
overs1248.2
Runs6145
wickets239
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average25.71
econ4.92
Strike Rate31.3
4W9
5W3
10W0
Matches153
Innings0
overs4647.3
Runs14416
wickets566
bestinning6/23
bestmatch
Average25.46
econ3.10
Strike Rate49.2
4W30
5W20
10W2
