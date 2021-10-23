Jamie Atkinson
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|250
|High Score
|59
|Average
|27.77
|Strike Rate
|62.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|24
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|309
|High Score
|53
|Average
|22.07
|Strike Rate
|111.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|9
|4s
|31
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1026
|High Score
|87
|Average
|32.06
|Strike Rate
|127.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|38
|4s
|103
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|700
|High Score
|85
|Average
|26.92
|Strike Rate
|65.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|17
|4s
|71
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|34
|Average
|11.35
|Strike Rate
|33.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|15
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0