Jamie Atkinson

Jamie Atkinson
NationalityHong Kong
Role
Born
Age32 years, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs250
High Score59
Average27.77
Strike Rate62.81
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s24
Matches17
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs309
High Score53
Average22.07
Strike Rate111.55
100s0
50s2
6s9
4s31
Matches37
Innings36
Not Out4
Runs1026
High Score87
Average32.06
Strike Rate127.61
100s0
50s9
6s38
4s103
Matches29
Innings27
Not Out1
Runs700
High Score85
Average26.92
Strike Rate65.05
100s0
50s4
6s17
4s71
Matches9
Innings14
Not Out0
Runs159
High Score34
Average11.35
Strike Rate33.05
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s15
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

