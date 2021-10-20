                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ryan Campbell

Ryan Campbell
NationalityHong Kong
Role
Born
Age50 years, 6 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs54
High Score38
Average27.00
Strike Rate77.14
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs36
High Score27
Average12.00
Strike Rate76.59
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs92
High Score55
Average18.39
Strike Rate103.37
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s12
Matches105
Innings102
Not Out5
Runs2286
High Score108
Average23.56
Strike Rate
100s1
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches98
Innings171
Not Out6
Runs6009
High Score203
Average36.41
Strike Rate
100s11
50s37
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs10
Runs68
wickets2
bestinning2/28
bestmatch2/28
Average34.00
econ6.80
Strike Rate30.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs14
Runs101
wickets4
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average25.25
econ7.21
Strike Rate21.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings0
overs4
Runs30
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0


