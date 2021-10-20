Ryan Campbell
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 6 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|38
|Average
|27.00
|Strike Rate
|77.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|27
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|76.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|92
|High Score
|55
|Average
|18.39
|Strike Rate
|103.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|12
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2286
|High Score
|108
|Average
|23.56
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|171
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|6009
|High Score
|203
|Average
|36.41
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|37
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|10
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/28
|bestmatch
|2/28
|Average
|34.00
|econ
|6.80
|Strike Rate
|30.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|14
|Runs
|101
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|25.25
|econ
|7.21
|Strike Rate
|21.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4
|Runs
|30
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0