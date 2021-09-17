George Munsey
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 6 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1239
|High Score
|79
|Average
|36.44
|Strike Rate
|78.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|29
|4s
|118
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1317
|High Score
|127
|Average
|27.43
|Strike Rate
|144.72
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|58
|4s
|156
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1582
|High Score
|127
|Average
|25.93
|Strike Rate
|146.34
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|72
|4s
|189
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|58
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1826
|High Score
|108
|Average
|38.04
|Strike Rate
|84.81
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|45
|4s
|192
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|224
|High Score
|100
|Average
|56.00
|Strike Rate
|60.37
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|39
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0