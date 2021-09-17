                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
George Munsey

George Munsey
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 6 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches43
Innings42
Not Out8
Runs1239
High Score79
Average36.44
Strike Rate78.41
100s0
50s9
6s29
4s118
Matches53
Innings51
Not Out3
Runs1317
High Score127
Average27.43
Strike Rate144.72
100s1
50s7
6s58
4s156
Matches67
Innings65
Not Out4
Runs1582
High Score127
Average25.93
Strike Rate146.34
100s1
50s8
6s72
4s189
Matches65
Innings58
Not Out10
Runs1826
High Score108
Average38.04
Strike Rate84.81
100s1
50s13
6s45
4s192
Matches4
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs224
High Score100
Average56.00
Strike Rate60.37
100s1
50s1
6s0
4s39
Matches43
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches53
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches67
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches65
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
