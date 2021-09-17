                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Safyaan Sharif

Safyaan Sharif
NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 3 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches64
Innings45
Not Out20
Runs498
High Score40
Average19.92
Strike Rate76.14
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s35
Matches54
Innings25
Not Out13
Runs165
High Score26
Average13.75
Strike Rate121.32
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s10
Matches77
Innings32
Not Out17
Runs217
High Score26
Average14.46
Strike Rate119.23
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s12
Matches93
Innings65
Not Out27
Runs677
High Score40
Average17.81
Strike Rate73.98
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s48
Matches9
Innings12
Not Out4
Runs229
High Score60
Average28.62
Strike Rate49.24
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s29
Matches64
Innings63
overs507.2
Runs2576
wickets83
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average31.03
econ5.07
Strike Rate36.6
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches54
Innings53
overs185.1
Runs1518
wickets61
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average24.88
econ8.19
Strike Rate18.2
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings76
overs260
Runs2035
wickets87
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average23.39
econ7.82
Strike Rate17.9
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches93
Innings92
overs721.5
Runs3709
wickets122
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average30.40
econ5.13
Strike Rate35.5
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches9
Innings14
overs202.1
Runs654
wickets18
bestinning4/94
bestmatch5/88
Average36.33
econ3.23
Strike Rate67.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.