Safyaan Sharif
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 3 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|498
|High Score
|40
|Average
|19.92
|Strike Rate
|76.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|35
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|26
|Average
|13.75
|Strike Rate
|121.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|10
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|217
|High Score
|26
|Average
|14.46
|Strike Rate
|119.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|12
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|677
|High Score
|40
|Average
|17.81
|Strike Rate
|73.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|48
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|229
|High Score
|60
|Average
|28.62
|Strike Rate
|49.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|29
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|63
|overs
|507.2
|Runs
|2576
|wickets
|83
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|31.03
|econ
|5.07
|Strike Rate
|36.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|53
|overs
|185.1
|Runs
|1518
|wickets
|61
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|24.88
|econ
|8.19
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|76
|overs
|260
|Runs
|2035
|wickets
|87
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|23.39
|econ
|7.82
|Strike Rate
|17.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|92
|overs
|721.5
|Runs
|3709
|wickets
|122
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|30.40
|econ
|5.13
|Strike Rate
|35.5
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|14
|overs
|202.1
|Runs
|654
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|4/94
|bestmatch
|5/88
|Average
|36.33
|econ
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|67.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0