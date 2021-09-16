Craig Young
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 4 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|12
|Average
|6.83
|Strike Rate
|74.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|65
|High Score
|22
|Average
|5.90
|Strike Rate
|78.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|5
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|123
|High Score
|22
|Average
|6.83
|Strike Rate
|84.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|11
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|255
|High Score
|30
|Average
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|81.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|21
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|95
|High Score
|23
|Average
|8.63
|Strike Rate
|42.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|33
|overs
|286.2
|Runs
|1571
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|5/46
|Average
|26.62
|econ
|5.48
|Strike Rate
|29.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|51
|overs
|172.3
|Runs
|1366
|wickets
|55
|bestinning
|4/13
|bestmatch
|4/13
|Average
|24.83
|econ
|7.91
|Strike Rate
|18.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|84
|overs
|289.1
|Runs
|2289
|wickets
|108
|bestinning
|5/15
|bestmatch
|5/15
|Average
|21.19
|econ
|7.91
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|64
|overs
|527.2
|Runs
|2820
|wickets
|104
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|5/36
|Average
|27.11
|econ
|5.34
|Strike Rate
|30.4
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|28
|overs
|429.5
|Runs
|1510
|wickets
|66
|bestinning
|5/37
|bestmatch
|8/122
|Average
|22.87
|econ
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|39.0
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0