Craig Young

Craig Young
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 4 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches36
Innings22
Not Out10
Runs82
High Score12
Average6.83
Strike Rate74.54
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches53
Innings19
Not Out8
Runs65
High Score22
Average5.90
Strike Rate78.31
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s5
Matches86
Innings31
Not Out13
Runs123
High Score22
Average6.83
Strike Rate84.82
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s11
Matches68
Innings44
Not Out14
Runs255
High Score30
Average8.50
Strike Rate81.46
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s21
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out6
Runs95
High Score23
Average8.63
Strike Rate42.60
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches36
Innings33
overs286.2
Runs1571
wickets59
bestinning5/46
bestmatch5/46
Average26.62
econ5.48
Strike Rate29.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches53
Innings51
overs172.3
Runs1366
wickets55
bestinning4/13
bestmatch4/13
Average24.83
econ7.91
Strike Rate18.8
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings84
overs289.1
Runs2289
wickets108
bestinning5/15
bestmatch5/15
Average21.19
econ7.91
Strike Rate16.0
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches68
Innings64
overs527.2
Runs2820
wickets104
bestinning5/36
bestmatch5/36
Average27.11
econ5.34
Strike Rate30.4
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches17
Innings28
overs429.5
Runs1510
wickets66
bestinning5/37
bestmatch8/122
Average22.87
econ3.51
Strike Rate39.0
4W4
5W2
10W0
