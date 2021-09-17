Ben Cooper
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 6 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|187
|High Score
|74
|Average
|18.70
|Strike Rate
|90.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|23
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1239
|High Score
|91
|Average
|28.15
|Strike Rate
|124.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|38
|4s
|118
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1448
|High Score
|91
|Average
|28.39
|Strike Rate
|127.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|48
|4s
|139
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|994
|High Score
|109
|Average
|22.08
|Strike Rate
|80.09
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|14
|4s
|113
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|451
|High Score
|173
|Average
|75.16
|Strike Rate
|52.50
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|3
|4s
|69
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0