Ben Cooper

NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 6 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches13
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs187
High Score74
Average18.70
Strike Rate90.33
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s23
Matches58
Innings55
Not Out11
Runs1239
High Score91
Average28.15
Strike Rate124.77
100s0
50s9
6s38
4s118
Matches68
Innings64
Not Out13
Runs1448
High Score91
Average28.39
Strike Rate127.35
100s0
50s10
6s48
4s139
Matches55
Innings51
Not Out6
Runs994
High Score109
Average22.08
Strike Rate80.09
100s1
50s4
6s14
4s113
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs451
High Score173
Average75.16
Strike Rate52.50
100s1
50s3
6s3
4s69
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
