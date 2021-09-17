                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Timm van der Gugten

Timm van der Gugten
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 5 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches8
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs54
High Score49
Average13.50
Strike Rate80.59
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s1
Matches40
Innings11
Not Out4
Runs109
High Score40
Average15.57
Strike Rate134.56
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s4
Matches110
Innings41
Not Out17
Runs294
High Score40
Average12.25
Strike Rate125.10
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s15
Matches63
Innings35
Not Out12
Runs400
High Score49
Average17.39
Strike Rate90.70
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s32
Matches63
Innings90
Not Out28
Runs1091
High Score85
Average17.59
Strike Rate48.92
100s0
50s5
6s13
4s144
Matches8
Innings8
overs54
Runs195
wickets12
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average16.25
econ3.61
Strike Rate27.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches40
Innings39
overs121.5
Runs879
wickets41
bestinning3/9
bestmatch3/9
Average21.43
econ7.21
Strike Rate17.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches110
Innings106
overs331.2
Runs2679
wickets123
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average21.78
econ8.08
Strike Rate16.1
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches63
Innings62
overs470.4
Runs2532
wickets76
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average33.31
econ5.37
Strike Rate37.1
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches63
Innings102
overs1776.2
Runs5661
wickets203
bestinning7/42
bestmatch10/121
Average27.88
econ3.18
Strike Rate52.5
4W9
5W10
10W1
