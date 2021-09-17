Timm van der Gugten
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 5 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|49
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|80.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|1
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|109
|High Score
|40
|Average
|15.57
|Strike Rate
|134.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|4
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|294
|High Score
|40
|Average
|12.25
|Strike Rate
|125.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|15
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|400
|High Score
|49
|Average
|17.39
|Strike Rate
|90.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|32
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|1091
|High Score
|85
|Average
|17.59
|Strike Rate
|48.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|13
|4s
|144
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|54
|Runs
|195
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|16.25
|econ
|3.61
|Strike Rate
|27.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|39
|overs
|121.5
|Runs
|879
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|3/9
|bestmatch
|3/9
|Average
|21.43
|econ
|7.21
|Strike Rate
|17.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|106
|overs
|331.2
|Runs
|2679
|wickets
|123
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|21.78
|econ
|8.08
|Strike Rate
|16.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|62
|overs
|470.4
|Runs
|2532
|wickets
|76
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|33.31
|econ
|5.37
|Strike Rate
|37.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|102
|overs
|1776.2
|Runs
|5661
|wickets
|203
|bestinning
|7/42
|bestmatch
|10/121
|Average
|27.88
|econ
|3.18
|Strike Rate
|52.5
|4W
|9
|5W
|10
|10W
|1