Craig Ervine
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1208
|High Score
|160
|Average
|35.52
|Strike Rate
|49.20
|100s
|3
|50s
|4
|6s
|11
|4s
|139
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2899
|High Score
|130
|Average
|32.21
|Strike Rate
|74.92
|100s
|3
|50s
|18
|6s
|37
|4s
|270
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1020
|High Score
|68
|Average
|22.66
|Strike Rate
|107.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|26
|4s
|101
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|93
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|2123
|High Score
|120
|Average
|26.53
|Strike Rate
|121.52
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|66
|4s
|204
|Matches
|191
|Innings
|181
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|5747
|High Score
|168
|Average
|38.31
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|32
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|152
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|6014
|High Score
|215
|Average
|41.76
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|30
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|191
|Innings
|0
|overs
|26.2
|Runs
|125
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/25
|bestmatch
|1/25
|Average
|125.00
|econ
|4.74
|Strike Rate
|158.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|0
|overs
|35
|Runs
|143
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/44
|bestmatch
|Average
|47.66
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|70.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0