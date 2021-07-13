                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Craig Ervine

Craig Ervine
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches18
Innings36
Not Out2
Runs1208
High Score160
Average35.52
Strike Rate49.20
100s3
50s4
6s11
4s139
Matches105
Innings101
Not Out11
Runs2899
High Score130
Average32.21
Strike Rate74.92
100s3
50s18
6s37
4s270
Matches49
Innings48
Not Out3
Runs1020
High Score68
Average22.66
Strike Rate107.59
100s0
50s5
6s26
4s101
Matches99
Innings93
Not Out13
Runs2123
High Score120
Average26.53
Strike Rate121.52
100s1
50s13
6s66
4s204
Matches191
Innings181
Not Out31
Runs5747
High Score168
Average38.31
Strike Rate
100s10
50s32
6s0
4s0
Matches84
Innings152
Not Out8
Runs6014
High Score215
Average41.76
Strike Rate
100s14
50s30
6s0
4s0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches49
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches99
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches191
Innings0
overs26.2
Runs125
wickets1
bestinning1/25
bestmatch1/25
Average125.00
econ4.74
Strike Rate158.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings0
overs35
Runs143
wickets3
bestinning2/44
bestmatch
Average47.66
econ4.08
Strike Rate70.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
